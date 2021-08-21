Craft fair and family fun day in Tinryland Park tomorrow

By Suzanne Pender

To celebrate the community and to mark all that is good about their park, Tinryland Park will hold a craft fair and family fun day tomorrow Sunday 22 August between the hours of noon and 5pm (weather permitting).

Any funds raised will go towards the costs associated with maintenance of the park.

This outdoor event will cater for all the family and will include bespoke handmade items and some amazing local producers of crafts and food, together with a bric-a-brac stall, music, fun football and lots more.

Entry to the event is free and all are welcome to attend. Car parking will be available in the church and village car parks and the village environs. There will be no parking allowed in the park other than for stall holders to facilitate set-down. The park is appreciative of and is thankful to McDonalds at junction 5 for its sponsorship of the children’s activities proposed for the day.

This outdoor event is being organised in accordance with the appropriate measures required under Covid-19 government regulations and relevant guidelines for outdoor events.