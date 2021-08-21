Death notices and funeral announcements

Siobhán MURPHY (née Fleming)

Maddoxtown, Kilkenny / Carlow Town, Carlow

Passed away on 20 August 2021, peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family, Siobhán, beloved wife of Fintan and much loved mother of John, Catherine and the late Michael, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Phil, Julie, Madeline and Paula, brothers Michael and Andrew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Siobhán Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current guidelines, removal from her home will take place on Sunday morning (August 22nd) at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Clara for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those unable to attend the Funeral Mass may be viewed online at

https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream/