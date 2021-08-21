By Michael Godfrey

IT always pays to read the small print – or so I am told. The reality is, I never do that and another reality is I always end up paying for not having done so. Not big money, mind you, because I wouldn’t have it, but extra money all the same.

I have great respect for An Post and everyone involved in the delivery of mail and parcels. Where would we have been over the past 18 months without such dedicated people? So what I am going to highlight is not a reflection on any of those wonderful people; it is just another fact of life that, thanks to Brexit, we all have to get used to.

Being the efficient organisation that An Post is, no doubt, like me, you received a leaflet recently highlighting the fact that because of Brexit there will be some changes – and charges – to items arriving from the UK. Like I said, I don’t read the small print, so I just glanced at it, thought, okay, that might have some relevance at some time, but quickly threw the leaflet in the recycling bin and thought no more about it.

That’s until I received an email from An Post last week informing me that an item I had ordered was in their possession, but unless I paid duty on it, the item would be returned to the sender.

At first glance, I thought this was another dodgy email from someone looking to get my bank details (not that it would do them much good), but on investigation I found it was the real deal and something I needed to attend to.

The email was in relation to a spare part I had ordered online about six weeks ago. The item in question cost me €7.25 and, to be truthful, I don’t know if it is even the correct part I need for my cooker, but at that price I was willing to take a chance.

Let me preface that remark by also emphasising that I never had any intention of trying to fit the part myself. Anyone who knows me will testify that you do not want me trying any DIY, unless you want the builders to arrive afterwards. My wife made that discovery many years ago when I attempted to do some tiling.

The job consisted of covering a small (and I mean really small) area around a corner. Naturally, I presumed I had to file off the corner of a tile to complete the job. After breaking countless boxes of tiles and wearing out the top step of the stairs as I filed the tiles, I eventually gave up and got a friend to do the job.

He arrived, I pointed out the problem and then walked downstairs. Two minutes later he was behind me – job done – and both my wife and I knew my career as a DIY specialist had come to an end.

But back to the item I ordered. As I said, it wasn’t expensive at €7.25, but for it to be delivered to me I had to pay An Post a further €1.66 VAT and €3.50 handling fee – again, not something that would break the bank, but definitely something that would make you sit up and think.

Just imagine if the purchase price had been a lot more than the €7.25 in question – and with businesses reporting inordinate delays in the supply chain as a result of Covid and Brexit, the tendency will be for shoppers to go online to see if they can get an item quicker than from the retailer.

If that is the case, you had better read the small print, make sure the item is not subject to any Brexit added taxes, otherwise you will receive an email from An Post which may end up costing an awful lot more than the €5.16 I had to pay, making that bargain you thought you had sourced nothing but another over-priced headache.