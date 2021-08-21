New science building at Carlow IT proceeds to tender

By Elizabeth Lee

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed news that a long-awaited new science building at IT Carlow is to proceed to tender.

Deputy Phelan said the project which will provide much-needed additional space for STEM students, in particular health science, will significantly enhance the provision of higher education across the region:

“This new high-tech building on the grounds of IT Carlow, which will include provision for labs, lab support and specialist health science spaces, will improve the existing facilities available to Institute of Technology Carlow’s science students,” Deputy Phelan commented. “It will transform the landscape of the campus and ensure the new Technological University for the South East, as it will hopefully become in the not too distant future, provides a world-class learning environment for its students.

“The project is now being handed over to the National Development Finance Agency for delivery and I have been informed by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris that tender documents are expected to issue to the shortlisted bidders in the coming days.”