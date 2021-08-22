  • Home >
Exceptional five-bedroomed home in Ballyhide, Carlow

Friday, August 20, 2021

 

By Suzanne Pender

FOR sale by private treaty, this gorgeous five-bedroomed house at Ballyhide, Carlow on 1.5 acres of well-developed gardens, yet just five minutes’ drive from Carlow town.

While rural, there are plenty of neighbours and facilities such as crèche, church, school in Ballinabranna, fishing at Milford, Lanigan’s Lough and walks on the Killeshin Hills.

This house is presented in superb condition and would make a wonderful family home. Externally there is a car port, log shed and garage.

For sale by private treaty, offers are invited in the region of €465,000

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-ballyhide-carlow-town-co-carlow/3427491

Contact REA Sothern, Dublin Street, Carlow.

By
