Men released after pursuit involving Garda air and dog units

Two men have been released after they were arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery of a shop in Dublin last night.

Both were arrested following a pursuit involving both the Garda air and dog units.

The robbery occurred on the main street in Rathcoole at 9.30pm, when two armed men entered a shop and threatened staff before taking cash.

Both men then fled the scene on foot, but were later spotted getting into a car which travelled outbound on the M9 in the Kildare area and later collided with a ditch.

Imitation firearm

The occupants fled the scene on foot and were later located and arrested with the assistance of the Garda Air Support and Dog Unit.

Gardaí searched the suspects’ car where cash, an imitation firearm and a hammer were recovered.

Both men, aged in their 20s, were taken to Clondalkin Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).