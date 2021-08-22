The day the Reader’s Digest editor paid a visit to Carlow

By Charlie Keegan

THIRTY years ago, in the summer of 1991, Robin Hosie, editorial director of the prestigious Reader’s Digest, came to Co Carlow as part of a book project promoting Ireland.

Part of the English publishing chief’s brief was to write about the glories and beauty of the Leinster Ridge. The 356-page book was subsequently published in early 1992 and devoted 45 pages to the Leinster Ridge, which included six pages concerning Co Carlow.

The book title was Reader’s Digest illustrated guide to Ireland, subtitled A companion to the Emerald Isle.

The book was an offshoot of Reader’s Digest, the American general interest magazine published ten times a year, founded in 1922 and based in midtown Manhattan.

In order to get a handle on what the Dolmen County had to offer in terms of its historic sites, personalities and buildings of interest, Robin Hosie was referred to historian Martin Nevin, Carlow Road, Leighlinbridge who, at that time, was chairman of Carloviana, the annual journal of the Old Carlow Society (OCS).

Martin Nevin and Robin Hosie met up in the Lord Bagenal Inn, Leighlinbridge to plot their portrayal of the country’s second-smallest county in terms of geographical size and the smallest inland county on the island.

It is notable that six pages of the Reader’s Digest book was devoted to Carlow, compared with five for neighbouring Kilkenny, an indication of the treasures on offer within the county, which bears the colours of yellow, green and red.

A random selection of the many splendid photographs contained within those six pages includes: Altamont Gardens, Ballon; The Cigar Divan at 50 Dublin Street, representing a 19th century shop front; the capstone of Browneshill Dolmen; the remains of an early Christian church at Killoughternane, Borris; a splendid photo of Huntington Castle, Clonegal; Muinebheag’s (Bagenalstown) courthouse; a portrait of Arthur Mac Murrough Kavanagh (1831-1889) from Borris House, born without arms or legs and who went on to represent both Co Wexford and Co Carlow as a Conservative member of the Westminster parliament; a drawing of Irish chieftain Art MacMurrough; a photo of Captain Myles Keogh from Orchard House, Leighlinbridge, a man of immense bravery and member of the US 7th Cavalry, who died as part of General George Armstrong Custer’s Last Stand at The Battle of Little Big Horn, Montana on 25 June 1876; and St Mullins Church, which was the burial place of the kings of Leinster.

‘A Vision of Versailles’ was a heading in the book on Co Carlow. That referenced Muinebheag/Bagenalstown, described as a ‘quiet canalside town’, noting that the dream of a new Versailles did not become a reality.

The book explains: ‘William Bagenal of nearby Dunleckney Manor founded the town in the 18th century, when it was known as Bagenalstown. He planned it to be a hub of commerce, with buildings to vie with the finest of classical times and made an encouraging start with a number of imposing buildings, including a stately courthouse modelled on the Parthenon in Athens. Bagenal planned to call his town Versailles, after the palace of France’s ‘Sun King’ Louis XIV. But that idea came to nothing, like the rest of his plans. For Bagenal thought he could bring a coach road through the town, but the discussion went against him. Bagenalstown became a backwater, saved only by the arrival of the railway in the mid-19th century. Its neoclassical railway is almost as impressive as the courthouse.

‘Today, 20th century buildings block the view of the courthouse, but it is still possible to catch an occasional glimpse of Bagenal’s vision of the town that might have been. The best view is from beside the canal on the road from Leighlinbridge. The vista includes the spire of St Andrew’s Catholic Church and the fine tower of the 1841 St Mary’s Church of Ireland building, added in 1855. The townspeople voted to change the town’s name to Muine Bheag (pronounced “Moon é Beg”), or “little shrubbery”, in the 1950s, but many locals still refer to it as Bagenalstown.

‘Dunleckney Manor, built in 1835 a mile northeast of Bagenalstown, incorporates the original manor of 1610 and was designed in the Tudor Gothic style with oriel windows. It has been restored to its former glory and is now open to visitors.’

In dealing with the history of Old Leighlin, the book notes ‘the stubby, crenellated tower of the 13th century St Lazerian Protestant cathedral. And nearby is the site of a 7th century monastery and Lazerian’s Well – a place of pilgrimage that after 13 centuries still attracts offerings of medals, crucifixes and rosary beads’.

The book also referenced the Carey family, who run the public house across the road from the cathedral, which claims to be the oldest single-family pub in Ireland – ‘a claim it had to refute, since they have been publicans since 1542’.

Moving to the east of the county, the focus in the book fell on Huntington Castle, Clonegal. It states: ‘The elegance of Huntington Castle, built at Clonegal in 1625 by Lord Esmond, caught the eye of director Stanley Kubrick, who chose it as the location for his 1975 film Barry Lyndon. The castle occupies the site of a monastery, of which little remains except a 600-year-old yew walk, the branches curving over to form a long, cool tunnel. A vine that grows vigorously in the conservatory comes from a cutting that was given to Ann Boleyn (1507-36) by Cardinal Wolsey.

‘The castle was occupied by Cromwell’s men in the 1640s, but its dungeon was used as recently as 1921, when the IRA – who occupied the castle briefly – locked up a number of people, including a cook.

‘For those who like their history spiced with a little mystery, Huntington also offers connections with the Egyptian goddess Isis. The Reverend Lawrence Durdin-Robertson founded the Fellowship of Isis in 1976 along with his wife and his sister. Shrines to the goddess have been set up in the castle’s cellars.’

In a passage of the book relating to Myshall, nestling at the foot of Mount Leinster, the Reader’s Digest says the village contains a surprise: a church that is reminiscent of Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, England. It was built by an Englishman, John Duguid of Dover, around the graves of his wife and daughter.

The piece continues: ‘His daughter Constance was on holiday when she met a young man from a Carlow family, the Cornwall-Bradys, and fell in love. Tragedy struck when Constance was killed in the 1890s in a hunting accident. Her dying wish was to be buried in the old churchyard in Myshall in the land she loved, near the man she loved. Her father carried out her wish and raised a statue over the grave.

‘Mrs Duguid died in 1903 and her last wish was to be buried beside her daughter. The distraught Mr Duguid decided to build a memorial church over both graves. He took Salisbury Cathedral as his model, redesigning it as a church. Fine craftsmanship abounds, from the art nouveau floor tiles and font to the muted greens, russets and silver of the stained-glass windows.

‘One of Myshall’s famous sons was Peter Fenelon Collier (1849-1909), the founder of Collier’s Magazine, an illustrated general weekly. He arrived in the United States penniless at the age of 16 and completed his education at a seminary. Starting with a borrowed $35, he was the first man to sell books on the instalment plan. Collier eventually built a publishing empire worth $12 million.’

Remarkably, there is little or no mention of Carlow town or Tullow in the Reader’s Digest book. Perhaps Robin Hosie had to formulate a set of priorities for the available space in the publication.

Martin Nevin and Robin Hosie formed a strong friendship during the editorial director’s visit to Ireland and Hosie subsequently sent Martin a letter of thanks for all the information the Leighlin historian had provided on what was the Englishman’s his first visit to Ireland.

There is an interesting tailpiece to this story.

In January 1992, Robin Hosie flew into Dublin airport for the launch of the Reader’s Digest book, which was launched by the tourism minister of the day, the late Seamus Brennan. The man from the Digest and a colleague were charged £17 by a Dublin taxi driver – the fare being from the airport to the Westbury Hotel. The normal fee was £11.

The story was picked up and highlighted at the time by the Irish Independent under the heading ‘Taxi bill shocks Digest chief.’

Happily, the experience in no way put off Robin Hosie and his affection for the Emerald Isle and his happy memories of Co Carlow!