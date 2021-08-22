Theresa was the friendly voice at end of the phone in parochial house

By Charlie Keegan

FOR over 60 years, Theresa Horan was the kind and helpful voice at the end of the telephone when, for whatever reason, one rang the parochial house on Dublin Road, Carlow.

Sadly, Theresa passed away peacefully on Saturday 31 July at Loreto Convent, Bray, where she had resided for the final years of her life. Two of Theresa’s late sisters were Loreto Sisters in Bray – Sr Columbanus and Sr Redempta. Theresa, the last surviving member of her family, was predeceased by her sister Margaret and brother Michael.

A native of Fenter, Killeigh, Co Offaly, Theresa, who was in her 92nd year, had lived in Carlow for 70 years.

A tribute posted on social media to Theresa by Carlow Cathedral Parish stated that the parish was blessed to have this lovely lady serve so loyally for almost 70 years.

The tribute continued: ‘She was housekeeper in the presbytery and looked after our priests as if they were her own family. She later moved as manager to the cathedral parish shop, where she once again took on the role of friend, mentor and custodian of many secrets and woes with her lovely, caring nature.

‘Theresa was always smiling and so welcoming to all who crossed her path.

‘She was cared for so tenderly in her final years by the Loreto Sisters in Bray, where she had retired. She will be sadly missed.

‘The parish extends sincere sympathy to her family, the Loreto Sisters, her friends and all who mourn her sad loss.’

In the many tributes to Theresa on social media, the words ‘lady’, ‘kind’, ‘gentle’, ‘helpful’ and ‘courteous’ recurred, while one condolence post stated that Theresa’s service to Carlow parish was immeasurable, a service that continued well into old age. Another condolence described Theresa as ‘the backbone of Carlow Cathedral Parish for many years – the likes of which will never be seen again’.

A number of priests who served in Carlow parish also posted condolence messages.

Theresa’s long and dedicated service to the church in Carlow started in the term of Bishop Thomas Keogh, Bishop of the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin from 1936 until 1967. And she was housekeeper to a succession of administrators in the cathedral parish.

A special Mass to the memory of Theresa Horan, known affectionately as Tess down the years in the parochial house, was

celebrated in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday 5 August, at which Bishop Denis Nulty presided.

A number of priests of the diocese attended the Mass, which was celebrated under Covid-19 restrictions. The Mass allowed people from Carlow unable to attend Theresa’s obsequies to pay their respects to a greatly-loved lady, who became an adopted Carlovian.

That evening, Theresa’s remains were brought back to her native place, being received in St Patrick’s Church, Killeigh.

Theresa’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday morning, after which she was laid to rest in the local cemetery.

Theresa is survived by her sister-in-law Mary, nieces Fidelma and Shirley, nephew Patrick, grandnephews, friends in Carlow and by the Loreto community.