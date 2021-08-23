80m mast in Old Leighlin subject of retention application

  • Home >
Monday, August 23, 2021

 

An 80 metre meteorological mast in Old Leighlin is the subject of retention planning application.

Carlow Wind Ltd made an application for the existing mast at Knocnabranagh and Knockbaun near Old Leighlin which they say is an “exempted development in accordance with Class 20A, Schedule 2, of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001”.

They are also seeking increasing the mast from 80 metres to 100 metres.

The application was submitted last week and is currently at pre-validation process with Carlow County Council.

