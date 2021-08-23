Clean water talk at picturesque Mt Leinster

People can enjoy the picturesque Mt Leinster area and learn about the importance of clean water locally in a special event his Sunday.

The talk given by Richard Burgess will look at why clean mountain streams are so important and the consequences of clean water on fish that spawn.

The event takes next Sunday morning with people meeting at 11am at the Nine Stone car park. The group will then walk towards a nearby source of the Burren River where the talk will take place.

A native of Tullow and farmer, Richard is a passionate fisherman and is chairman of the Slaney River Trust.

He is critically aware of the importance of headwater protection and

actively promotes awareness of the importance of water health.

This event is organised by the Save Mount Leinster community group. After the talk there will a some tea, coffee and something sweet. Please dress for the weather.