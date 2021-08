By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Bagenalstown are investigating an incident that occurred on High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. The injured party returned home to find a glass panel on their front door and three upstairs windows broken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area between 1.30am and 6.30am to contact them at Bagenalstown Garda Station.