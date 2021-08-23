Executive bungalow residence

Sunday, August 22, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

SHERRY FitzGerald McDermott is delighted to offer this substantial family home at Dale View, Ballyoliver, Rathvilly, Co Carlow to the market.

Dale View is an executive bungalow residence on a landscaped site on entry into Rathvilly. It offers spacious family living accommodation, opportunity to work from home, a large, detached shed to rear suitable for storage and/or a host of alternative uses.

Village amenities are within minutes, while Baltinglass and Tullow facilitate secondary schools and more.

For further details, contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott,

Guide price, €385,000 BER: C3.

