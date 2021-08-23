Irish woman evacuated from Afghanistan now back with family in Co Meath

Louise Walsh

Irish woman Aoife MacManus who was evacuated from Afghanistan last week is now “safe and well” back at her home in Co Meath.

Aoife and 26 co-workers landed in Islamabad in Pakistan after a one-hour flight last Thursday. She remained there for a number of days before departing for home and on Monday she arrived back at Dublin airport.

Her parents, Ray and Jenny MacMánais, have asked the media to respect her privacy while she catches up with family.

“Aoife is home safe and well and we are delighted to have her back,” said Ray and Jenny speaking from their home at Fleenstown, Ashbourne on Monday evening.

“She doesn’t wish to make a statement at the minute and we respect those wishes and ask the media to give her a little privacy over the coming days so she can catch up with family.”

Aoife had been coordinating a major education programme run by an international charity for the last two years in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover.

Her parents spoke last week of their fears as the Taliban advanced on Afghanistan and subsequent relief that she was one of the first Irish people to be evacuated.

They also thanked everyone across the country for all their prayers and good wishes during that time.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Alan Tobin said: “The whole community of Ashbourne is delighted that she is back safe and sound and delighted too for her family who went through such a worrying time.

“I’d like to think that once she is settled, the Department of Foreign Affairs might be able to use her vast knowledge and experience of the country to help with humanitarian aid.”