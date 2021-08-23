Number of Covid patients in ICU has tripled in recent weeks, medic says

Vivienne Clarke

The number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) has tripled in the last few weeks, the president of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland has said.

Dr Colman O’Loughlin warned that ICU capacity is limited and beds occupied by Covid patients will put pressure on cardiac, cancer and vascular care.

Dr O’Loughlin told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the three main groups of Covid patients being admitted to ICU are: unvaccinated (mainly younger patients); vaccinated people with immuno-compromised conditions and vaccinated patients who nonetheless contracted the disease.

He said 60 per cent of those in ICU were not vaccinated.

Of the pregnant women in intensive care, some were very unwell, he said. In a number of cases emergency caesarean sections had to be performed to save the lives of mothers and babies. “That's very concerning,” he said.

During previous surges actions had been taken such as lockdowns or more restrictions, but now the plan appeared to be that restrictions would be eased because of the vaccination campaign. “This is unknown territory,” said Dr O’Loughlin. He said the concern was the “unpredictability of it”.

Cancellations

Speaking on the same programme, HSE chief operating officer Anne O’Connor expressed concern at the growth in hospital numbers, but said the system was coping “not without challenges”.

She said the priority for the HSE was to catch up on the cancellations from the past year.

Ms O’Connor said that the numbers in ICU today were 318, up from 259 on Saturday, which meant there were 157 available intensive care beds in the State.

The HSE was still working very closely with private hospitals who were providing 1,000 bed days per week, she said.