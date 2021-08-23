Spike of Covid cases in Carlow town area

Monday, August 23, 2021

THERE has been a substantial rise in Covid cases in Carlow town and surrounds, while more than 1,500 young Carlovians have been vaccinated in a ten-day period.

A total of 112 cases of coroanvirus were reported in the Carlow Local Electoral Area (LEA) in the 14 days between 2 and 16 August and 16.

This compares with 74 cases between 26 July and 9 August. In the Bagenalstown LEA, 29 cases were detected, down on the previous figure of 34. In the Tullow LEA, the figure was 43, up from 28.

Vaccination of the 12-15 age cohort began on 12 August at the Carlow vaccination centre. As of Sunday night, 1,671 of this age group in Carlow received their first shot of the vaccine.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

80m mast in Old Leighlin subject of retention application

Monday, 23/08/21 - 4:33pm

Executive bungalow residence

Monday, 23/08/21 - 4:00pm

The day the Reader’s Digest editor paid a visit to Carlow

Sunday, 22/08/21 - 6:00pm

Similar Articles

Walk-in Covid testing continues in Carlow

Thursday, 19/08/21 - 4:13pm

Carlow Covid-19 case numbers rise

Friday, 13/08/21 - 8:01pm

1,900 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Thursday

Thursday, 12/08/21 - 7:54pm