Spike of Covid cases in Carlow town area

THERE has been a substantial rise in Covid cases in Carlow town and surrounds, while more than 1,500 young Carlovians have been vaccinated in a ten-day period.

A total of 112 cases of coroanvirus were reported in the Carlow Local Electoral Area (LEA) in the 14 days between 2 and 16 August and 16.

This compares with 74 cases between 26 July and 9 August. In the Bagenalstown LEA, 29 cases were detected, down on the previous figure of 34. In the Tullow LEA, the figure was 43, up from 28.

Vaccination of the 12-15 age cohort began on 12 August at the Carlow vaccination centre. As of Sunday night, 1,671 of this age group in Carlow received their first shot of the vaccine.