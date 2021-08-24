Barbecue and live music event was a great success

Members of the Graignamanagh Men’s Shed performing at the weekend

By Elizabeth Lee

IT’S been a long time coming, but when it finally happened, it was all worth it!

The people of Graignamanagh had a real treat recently, when they got to hear live music played by live musicians in a real, live location! No virtual online gigs for the Barrow Valley Activities Hub!

They hosted a family day out ahead of the official opening of their activity hub on the banks of the beautiful River Barrow. Three bands got to play live sets, all outdoors and in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

The Raglan Rogues, Drops of Green and members of the local men’s shed band got to play their first live music sets in 17 months and it was a great success. Indeed, the music was such a success that the organisers of the event, The Barrow Valley Community Development Group, intend on hosting a few more gigs before the summer is out.

“It was such a success that we’re putting on more live music for the next few Saturdays from 4pm to 6pm, while the weather is good,” said Martin O’Brien, chairman of the development group.

The Barrow Valley Activities Hub is a recently-developed facility that’s a site for camper vans and canoeists and kayakers who travel along the river.

For the full story and a gallery of photographs, see next week’s Nationalist