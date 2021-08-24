Carlow man’s poignant snap nabs runners-up spot in nationwide photo comp

A HEART-WARMING portrait of a beloved Carlow father and grandfather received national recognition last week when it was recognised in a photography competition.

Brian Flynn’s smiling photo of his father, the late Mick, was runner-up in the ***Ireland AM*** Camera Club contest, sponsored by Maxol, which called for viewers nationwide to capture black-and-white photos of people, places or occasions that have been part of their lives over the years.

Mick was originally from Bagenalstown, but reared a family of ten children with his wife Kathleen in Leighlinbridge. He passed away last November following a terminal illness aged 80. Brian would take photos every week of his Dad, whether he was around the house or out in his beloved garden. The photo was taken a few months before he passed away

Brian recalled: “His two friends called in to see him. They were having the craic and I took out a camera as they were sitting down on the couch.”

Mick had great time for everyone and loved a chat. The photo captured his warm personality.

Brian said: “He used to be out the front garden, talking to everyone. They would stop for a chat. When he was sick, people would call in around the back door to have a chat. They’d miss him from the garden.”

Mick was a founding member of Vale Wanderers FC and an avid gardener. He was also great card player, teaching his children and grandchildren games like 25s and poker. “The grandchildren were only seven or eight and could play 25s better than most people!”

Brian has had a lifelong interest in photography. Now living in Ballylinan, Co Laois, he has been a member of Athy Photographic Society for the last three years and has learned great deal in that time. Brian enjoys doing portraits, particularly the connections and stories that come from it.

The prize-winning entry certainly struck a chord with Camera Club judge Jenny McCarthy and secured Brian’s place as a finalist, for which he received a €500 fuel voucher. Brian’s photo of his beloved father Mick is now on display at the Maxol service station on O’Brien Road, Carlow.

Maxol Group CEI Brian Donaldson said: “We’d like to extend our warm congratulations to Brian and to all our finalists; we were blown away by the quality and variety of photos submitted.”

