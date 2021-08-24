Death notices and funeral announcements

Paul Coffey

Gurteengrone, Carlow and formerly of Crannluskey, Ballinabranna, Carlow

On 21 August 2021, beloved husband of Mary and loving father to Clódagh, Buddy, Keith and Gavin, adored grandad of Danny, Reece, Dylan, Rory, Mikey, Seanie, Ewan, and Megan, deeply regretted by his sister Tríona, brother Anthony, sons-in-law Justin and Declan, daughters-in-law Mairéad and Gemma, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Paul’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to government guidelines and HSE guidelines regarding Public gatherings, Paul’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 25th in St. Fintan’s Church Ballinabranna at 11.oc (Max 50 people), followed by a private Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.