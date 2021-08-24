Drop off bulky, unwanted furniture and equipment at Powerstown

Carlow County Council are hosting a bulky waste drop-off event at Powerstown Civic Amenity site this week until Saturday 28 August.

Covid and the restrictions has meant people spending more time at home and in their gardens and many of those home décor jobs have finally been completed.

Added to this are all of the outdoor toys that that have been replaced.

For one week only householders can bring a wide range of unusual large items that are often difficult to dispose of to this fully authorised site at a subsidised cost of only €10 per customer. The event is not opened to commercial operators.

Householders can bring a wide range of goods to Powerstown including:

Couches and armchairs

Wardrobes

TV stands

Sideboards and display cabinets

Kitchen tables and chairs

Bed bases /cots (no mattresses or bedding)

Garden furniture

Bikes/ scooters

Children’s bulky toys (including outdoor toys)

Children’s buggys / car seats

Old trampolines

“Powerstown Civic Amenity site is opened Tuesday to Friday, 8.30am to 4pm and 8.30am to 12 noon on Saturdays,” explained Mary Walsh, Manager at Powerstown Civic Amenity site. “Saturday is a busy day so we advise customers to try to visit us during the week if possible. We have staff on hand who will direct you to the correct disposal areas and the event is carried out with all Covid guidelines adhered to. We accept a huge range of items all year round, so why not pick up a brochure while you are out there. If you have any queries we are happy to answer them on 059-9172406.” She adds