Dublin City Council criticised for ending pedestrianisation of two streets

James Cox

Dublin City Council is ending the pedestrianisation of two inner city streets.

Parliament Street and Capel Steet will be closed to traffic this weekend for the last time.

This decision to end the pedestrianisation on Parliament Street and Capel Street has caused confusion among businesses and residents online.

They have been closed to traffic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the last 11 weeks in order to allow businesses to facilitate outdoor dining.

Over the last 11 weeks, more than 300,000 people have experienced the traffic-free streets of Capel St & Parliament St. This weekend is the final scheduled weekend so be sure to check it out! #Dublin #CityRecovery #Pedestrianisation pic.twitter.com/SxRtCYXr2E — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) August 23, 2021

It has proved to be a popular measure, with 300,000 people visiting the area in that time frame, according to Dublin City Council.

Street 66 Bar on Parliament St questioned the decision on Twitter, saying it was ended without any consultation with businesses in the area.

The decision was also questioned online by Fine Gael junior minister Josepha Madigan.

Ms Madigan wrote: “300,000 people is a huge success. So why end it now?”

There are calls for Dublin City Council to provide clarity on why it is ending the measure.

Many people took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the move, calling on the council to either extend the pedestrianisation of Parliament Street and Capel Street or to make it permanent.

One person wrote: “Why??? Keep these #Dublin streets traffic free so we can con’t [sic] to eat outdoors without pollution. I not to eat, drink indoors anytime soon to support ending of C-19 transmission. Outdoor winter markets work all over Europe. Just need a coat, hat and scarf! Umbrella if rains!”

Another said: “Why are you giving this street back to cars 24/7? This isn’t #cityrecovery. It’s the city being choked by exhaust fumes, people crammed onto pavements, businesses just starting to bounce back having all that custom taken away. All just to placate drivers.”