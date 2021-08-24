Gardaí investigating road crash in Co Tipperary after woman (60s) killed

A woman has been killed following a collision in Co Tipperary.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was the driver and sole occupant of a car which collided with a truck in the townland of Longford Pass, on the M8 southbound, south of Junction 4 at approximately 11.30am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to South Tipperary General Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The driver of the truck, a man in his mid 20s, was treated at the scene for shock by paramedics.

The road remains closed in both directions to facilitate a forensic examination with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the incident, asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was driving in the area at the time to contact Gardaí at Thurles Garda station on 0504-25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.