HerOutdoors Week brought Carlow women back to nature

DOZENS of Carlow women literally immersed themselves in the great outdoors as part of events organised by Carlow Sports Partnership.

The partnership celebrated ‘HerOutdoors Week 2021’ with a recreational day along the River Barrow on Sunday 15 August.

It was delivered by community sports and physical activity hub co-ordinator Majella Fennelly at Carlow Sports Partnership.

On the day, the 26 ladies arrived in Graignamanagh before crossing the 18th century bridge, where they registered.

Activator trainers Caroline Shanahan and Jodie Flood then supplied the women with a set of activator poles and got them set up with a gentle warm-up routine.

The walk began from the Tinnahinch side of the bridge towards Ballykeenan Lock, and walkers were encouraged to stand, stretch, breathe and look back at Brandon Hill as it towered over the river behind them.

As the group proceeded, the steep wooded slopes drop to the riverbank, which created a perfect backdrop for photo opportunities. Carlow town snapper Brian Walsh (Instagram page Top_pics_captured) volunteered to photograph the event.

The group then followed the trail to Clashganny Lock, where they took a refreshing dip in the designated swimming area under the watchful eye of Carlow County Council lifeguard George Roberts.

Majella said: “What was great about it is that a lot of women would not have been in the open water before and would not have had the confidence to get into it. As a group, they had the support and confidence to do so. It was really a huge success. Those who had experience also went into the weir.”

The feedback was fantastic, with one lady saying the partnership had turned an ordinary summer’s day into an extraordinary one.

When everyone was dressed, it was on to Clashganny House for morning coffee/tea and delicious freshly-baked scones, which were very welcome.

After the refreshments and chat, the trail led back to Graignamanagh. The activator poles were put away and the yoga mats came out. The ladies enjoyed a relaxed, gentle, guided yoga session with Orla Thornton, who brought the session to a close with some quiet time.

It was then off to the Waterside Guesthouse for a farewell coffee and tea and reflection on the day.

“It’s really about wellbeing and getting people outside in the blue and green spaces. Covid has really pushed people outside,” said Majella. “It really was a great success.”

Carlow Sports Partnership community development officer Deborah Foley also took 40 women over two days during HerOutdoors Week, spanning in age from 20 to over 65, on the kayaking journey from Goresbridge to Graignamanagh, covering 16km each day. The tour was provided by Pure Adventure Kilkenny and it was a great success.

Many different events took place through the Local Sports Partnerships and national governing bodies across the country from 8 to 15 August to encourage more women to explore the outdoors.

The sports partnership has also been running a ‘dip and yoga’ session in Bagenalstown over the summer.

Next up for Carlow Sports Partnership is Bike Week in September, which includes a ‘South East Spin’. Further details will be posted on Facebook.