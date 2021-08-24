Intrepid group all set for skydive fundraiser

Martin and Deirdre Dunphy Martin with his son Ross

Below – some of the group who are taking on the fundraising skydive in aid of the Martin Dunphy Trust

Alan Daly

Ben Crotty

Christian Purcell

Conor Cowley

Danny Carpenter

Dean Hayden

Evan Gordon

John Murphy

Keelan Gaffney

Martin Dunphy pictured with his children David and Hannah Dunphy along with Dan and Ben Crotty

By Suzanne Pender

A BUNCH of gusty Carlow Rugby Club members will daringly take to the skies next week to support a friend who always encouraged them to reach for the stars.

An impressive 18 members of the club will take on a tandem skydive – leaping from a plane at a eye-watering 10,000 feet in aid of the Martin Dunphy Trust, which was set up last year to support the well-known local man who suffered a life-altering injury in May 2020.

The jump will take place on Saturday 4 September in a Kilkenny-based airfield and while there are plenty of nerves and anxious excitement, the heroic 18 are poised and rarin’ to go!

An initial fundraiser for Martin earlier this year resulted in a terrific €230,000, raised primarily through the generosity of the Carlow community on GoFundMe. That money was used to get Martin home from the National Rehabilitation Hospital and to also renovate his home to make it wheelchair accessible.

Martin needs specialised care now and in the future, so this final skydive fundraiser is to pay for his around the clock care, as he is completely dependent.

Married to Deirdre (Dee) and dad to Ross, David and Hannah, Martin is known to many from his work as a plumber and his time at Carlow CBS, Maynooth University and through his involvement with Carlow Rugby Club and Éire Og GAA Club.

“Martin is a huge part of Carlow Rugby Club, a former player and Towns Cup medal winner and also as a coach,” said John Murphy, one of the group taking on the skydive challenge.

“My personal relationship with Martin and his family is quite a close one. I am friends with his oldest son Ross and we have played rugby together since we were U6s. Martin began coaching us at U8s up to U14s. Our families are also familiar from the times we spent holidaying in Wexford together since I was the age of five,” explained John.

“Martin has had a huge impact on my life and through his time coaching me in rugby has thought me values that I have taken into adult life and have shaped me into the person I am today. This is a sentiment that anyone who has been coached or spent time around Martin would have,” added John.

To date, the skydive has raised almost €8,000, so all are hoping for the final push that will encourage them even further to feel the fear but do it anyway! All of the jumpers have also been individually sponsored to take part in the skydive by local businesses, so their generosity means that every cent raised goes to the Martin Dunphy Trust.

“A lot of us haven’t seen each other in a while, so its good to meet up … but I’m not particularly looking forward to the actual jump, I’m afraid of heights,” laughed John.

To support the group’s very worthy adventure, go to

https://www.gofundme.com/f/martin-dunphy-trust-2021-skydive