Jab gives Carlow transplant teen a new lease of life

A 13-YEAR-OLD transplant teen, who received a donor kidney from her parents’ best friend, welcomed her shot in the arm of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19, as it paved the way for her to return to secondary school.

Amber O’Rourke from Browneshill Road in Carlow was nine years’ old when her parents Elaine and Billy O’Rourke’s friend Anne Marie Byrne donated a kidney to her after secretly getting tested to determine if she was a suitable match.

Mother, daughter and donor friend marked the momentous event by visiting the magnificent Delta Sensory Gardens last Friday, the same day Amber received her vaccination at Clayton Medical Group in Carlow.

Amber said: “I am happy to be getting the vaccine. Once I am fully vaccinated, I look forward to being able to spend more time in the company of my friends.”

It was only fitting then that Anne Marie, herself a mother of two, chaperoned Amber to receive her vaccine at Clayton Medical Group in Carlow. Anne Marie from Graiguecullen, Carlow said: “I feel privileged to have been able to donate a kidney to Amber four years ago and it’s only fitting that I am with her and my friend, her mother, on the day she receives her vaccination to protect her against Covid-19.”

Anne Marie, who works at IT Carlow, returned to her job less than two months after donating her kidney, when her kidney retrieval operation was carried out by fellow Carlow native transplant surgeon Dilly Little at Beaumont Hospital.

Amber is looking forward to joining her friends in second year at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, having had to be extremely vigilant since 2020 and having cocooned all through summer school holidays away from her friends. Amber’s older siblings Kelly (18) and 25-year-old Jordan have already received their vaccines, as well as her parents Elaine and Billy.

Amber, who is now taking lifelong immunosuppressant drugs to retain her transplanted kidney, is in the very high-risk group for Covid-19. When the HSE announced that vaccination of the 12 to 15-year-old group would begin on 13 August, this came as a welcome relief to many concerned parents, but especially to Amber’s family and other young transplant recipients in this age category.

Amber is no stranger to needles, having first experienced poor health and medical intervention at the age of five, when she suffered a stroke, months of hospitalisation and rehabilitation away from home in Dublin as she learned to walk again. She also had to endure nightly 12-hour-long dialysis treatment until her life-changing kidney transplant in August 2017. She still has regular visits to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, which monitors her health. And she makes a timely visit to her consultant Dr Atif Awan on Monday 30 August before getting the ‘all clear’ to return to school.

Amber’s mother Elaine spoke about the emotions of the day.

“It’s a relief that Amber is getting her vaccine and gives her more protection as she returns to school, although we and her school will ensure that she remains cautious, as it is likely she has little immunity and that she will need a booster shot following her second shot.”

Elaine thanked all the staff at the Gaelcholáiste and at Temple Street Children’s Hospital for their excellent care and attention.

“For a teenager, it’s important for her emotional wellbeing that she can resume a normal childhood and be among her friends and this vaccine brings her one step closer to regaining normality.”

Thanks also goes to Julia McGrath at the Clayton Group Medical Centre, who administered the vaccine to Amber.

Elaine also wished to give a special thanks to Anne Marie.

“It goes without saying, our heartfelt gratitude to Anne Marie, who has brought us to this point and has gone over and above what any friend might be expected to do since Amber’s eventful health journey began.”

Anne Marie encouraged people to get tested for a living kidney donation and wished to highlight the importance of organ donation.

Carol Moore, chief executive of the Irish Kidney Association, said Covid-19 has been a particularly challenging time for transplant recipients.

“While research coming through is showing that transplant recipients are less protected after vaccination than others, the prospect of a booster vaccine looks likely for this cohort. Covid-19 has impacted on all our lives, but it’s been a particularly anxious and lonely time for all transplant recipients and dialysis patients, who are in the very high-risk category for Covid-19.

“Many have been cocooning since the first mention of the pandemic’s arrival to our shores in late February 2020 and it is a huge concern for many that they may not be as protected as others with the vaccine. However, the vaccine offers hope, and as the majority of the population becomes vaccinated, it will become a safer environment for all of us, allowing the more vulnerable, including schoolchildren like Amber in the high-risk group, to lead as normal a life as possible among their peers.”