Record day for Borris Ewe Breeders

IT WAS a blue ribbon day for the Borris Ewe Breeders as they achieved a record-breaking sale on Saturday on 14 August.

An entry of more than 2,000 breeding ewes and lambs reflected the confidence that has been seen in the sheep trade this year. The trade was easily the best of recent times, with hogget prices up around 60% more than would typically be expected.

Prices reached €450 for hogget ewes and €240 for ewe lambs, with buyers coming from all over Ireland for the quality stock.

Martin Shannon of Borris Ewe Breeders said: “The sale was a big success. The prices were extraordinary … they are top quality sheep. You would not see them in another sale in the country.”

Borris ewes have been described as the Rolls-Royce of sheep and they are a cross between a Suffolk ram and a Cheviot ewe. The genetics are said to give the breed extra growth and they do well both in lowlands and highlands.

Mr Shannon noted that costs had been increasing in the sector, including on overheads such as feed, while the pessimistic predictions on farming due to Brexit had not materialised.

Ewe lamb winners: 1, Seán Ryan (Tomduff); 2, Jim Lennon (Ballytiglea); 3, Padraig and Tomas Joyce (Knockroe); 4, Michael Kealy (Knock); 5, Walter Cummins (Knockroe).

Hogget ewes winners: 1, Tomás McCarthy (Knocksquire); 2, Jim McCarthy (Knocksquire); 3, Martin Hayden (Coolroe); 4, Larry Farrell (Kiltealy); 5, Remmi Dalton (Ballinvalley). Two three-year-old ewes: 1, Niamh Hennessy (Rathbawn); 2, Tommy Kinsella (Kilcumney).

Auctioneer John Maher presided over proceedings.

The organisers would like to thank management and staff at Leinster Marts, judges and sponsors, including main sponsors St Canice’s Credit Union.

A second sale will take place on Saturday 28 August, while Borris Ewe Breeders can be followed on Instagram and Facebook.