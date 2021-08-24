Ryanair to cease services from Belfast airports

Ryanair will no longer provide services from Belfast International Airport by the end of October, the airline has confirmed.

On Tuesday, Ryanair informed the airport it will cease flying to and from the destination in the coming months and will also end its seasonal routes from Belfast City Airport at the end of the summer.

As reported by The Irish Times, a spokesperson for Belfast International Airport described the airline’s decision as “disappointing”, adding: “It has been a difficult period for aviation and a time when consumers need some stability and faith in the Northern Ireland air transport network”.

The spokesperson said they had however been “anticipating such a move” and have been engaging with new and existing airlines in an effort to continue to provide the vacated routes. “To this end we hope to be able to make announcements regarding fresh route development in the near future,” they added.

Ryanair’s current routes from Belfast International Airport include Alicante, Crakow, Gdansk, Malaga, Milan and Warsaw, while their Belfast City Airport flights include Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Ibiza, Majorca, Malaga, Milan and Valencia.