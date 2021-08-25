Death notices and funeral arrangements

Georgina Craig (nee O’Hara) Springfield Park and formerly of St. Killian’s Crescent Co Carlow, died peacefully, at home, on 24 August 2021. Georgina will be sadly missed by her sons Richard, Daniel and Gary and her daughter Becky, her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters in-law, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Georgina Rest In Peace Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Seamus Kearney

Turtane, Ballon, Carlow

Passed away peacefully. Predeceased by his brother Simon, sisters Kathleen and Lil. Sadly missed by his brothers Eamon, Donnacha, Patsy and Tom, sisters-in law, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seamus Rest In Peace

Removal on Thursday evening from his nephew Theo’s home in Lumcloon, Fenagh, to arrive at The Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, at 7pm. Requiem Mass (max. 50 people) on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral and cannot due to current restrictions can leave a message on the condolence link below.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below

https://www.YouTube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs