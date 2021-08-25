Family killed in crash were starting a new life in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

A YOUNG family who were killed in a horrific car crash on Thursday evening were due to move this week to Carlow to begin a new life.

Karzan Sabah (36), his wife Shahen Qasm (31) and their baby daughter Lena (eight months) were killed instantly on Thursday on the M6 outside Galway, when another driver drove at speed on the wrong side of the motorway and smashed head-on into the family’s car. Karzan and Shahen were returning home to Galway from Carlow after they had viewed a home to rent here.

Karzan had just started work in Teagasc and the couple had viewed an apartment in Graiguecullen on Thursday afternoon. They had wanted to come to Carlow on Friday to view the property, but Remax Property Experts had no appointments left , so the family came on Thursday instead.

The family were delighted with the apartment and were supposed to get back to the estate agents on Friday to finalise the agreement. They were due to move to Carlow yesterday (Monday). Staff at Remax realised with horror over the weekend that the young Iraqi family, who were with them on Thursday, were the same family who perished in the horrific car crash.

“Our colleague said that they were on a high when they left Carlow because they were so excited about finding the right place to live,” Nessa O’Farrell from Remax told ***The Nationalist***. “They were so excited about moving here. We didn’t think that much of it when we didn’t hear from them on Friday, but then, over the weekend, when we saw their photo, we realised it was the same family. We never in a million years thought that the family in the crash would be our tenants. “It’s horrific what happened to them – we’re all devastated here.

“Sometimes things happen that puts life into perspective, and this really is one of those times,” added Nessa.

Karzan had recently completed a PhD in NUI Galway and had just started working in Teagasc at the beginning of August.

His colleagues in Teagasc are all deeply shocked at the family’s horrific death and yesterday (Monday) the organisation released a message of sympathy to Karzan and Shahen’s families.

‘It is with deep sadness that Teagasc learnt of the very sad passing of our colleague Karzan Sabah D Ahmed. Karzan, along with his wife Shahen and daughter Lena, were involved in a tragic accident on the M6 last Thursday evening. After completing his PhD in environmental science in a joint NUIG/Teagasc FarmEcos project, Karzan started a research position in Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow on the BioCrops Project,’ said a spokesperson for Teagasc.

‘Although Karzan had only recently started working with us, he had already impressed everyone who met him with his enthusiasm, work ethic and friendly demeanour. A skilled entomologist with extensive experience in Iraq, the UK and Ireland, Karzan had already published widely and it was clear he was going to make a significant contribution and achieve his goals.

‘At this time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Karzan and Shahen’s families in Iraq and their extended network of friends in the Irish Kurdish community. We are compiling a book of condolences from Teagasc colleagues to pass on to the family. At a later stage in the year, a memorial service will be held in NUI Galway and details will be provided once finalised. May Karzan and his dear family rest in peace.’