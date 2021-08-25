Ivan Yates launches new media masterclass course

James Cox

Broadcaster, businessman and former politician Ivan Yates is set to share the experience and lessons from his career in a new one-day ‘Media Masterclass’ course.

The former Wexford Fine Gael TD and Minister for Agriculture will launch the course next month.

Mr Yates, who most recently worked as a broadcaster on Newstalk and Virgin Media, has designed the course for a number of professions which include media engagement.

These include business executives, entrepreneurs, those working in private and public sectors whose role involves media engagement, public representatives, elite sports persons, emerging broadcasters, NGO communicators and elected leaders of a wide spectrum of organisations.

The course content will include:

How to prepare yourself to develop a clear brand narrative — involving a deep dive into communicating your critical selling points.

All the tricks of the trade when you are on air, with minute attention to every detail.

A survival kit of damage limitation in the circumstances of crisis PR and reputational damage

How to manage media relationships over the medium term to develop and sustain your profile.

Mr Yates said: “I’ve used the lockdown over the past year to write this detailed course content, refining it many times and now at 18,000 words, with test runs amongst media professionals. I believe this Masterclass is genuinely unique, not being procured from text books, but rather my lifetime learnings by trial and error. The tuition is aimed at providing participants with their personalised media plan to be their own best PR person.”