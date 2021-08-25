Sunny weather expected to last into next week

Tomas Doherty

A spell of fine and sunny weather in Ireland is expected to last until next week.

On Monday, Newport Furnace in Co Mayo and Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon recorded the highest temperatures in Ireland at 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the reasons behind the warm and settled spell, Met Éireann meteorologist, Aoife Kealy, said: “The jet stream has been displaced to the far north of Europe allowing a large area of high pressure to settle across Ireland and keeping weather fronts and low pressure away from us.

“This means we’re going to see a warm, dry and settled week with temperatures reaching widely into the low 20s Celsius, with some areas possibly seeing 25 to 26 Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Leisa Robinson with her daughter Amelia Faith Bell from Broughshane at the Sunflower Field in Portglenone, Co Antrim. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Ms Kealy said the area of high pressure will stick around until at least this weekend and even into next week.

“It looks like this settled spell will take us into the early days of meteorological autumn, though indications suggest that temperatures next week will be closer to average, in the high teens or low twenties.”

Patches of mist & fog will mostly clear this morning, but may linger near northeast & east coasts. 🌫️ Today will be warm & dry with good spells of sunshine. 😎 ☀️ Highest temps of 21 to 25°C 🌡️ with light easterly or variable breezes. 🍃 pic.twitter.com/2M3JhlX7RM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 25, 2021

While the return of the good weather has been welcomed by most, it is still short of the record-breaking temperatures experienced in July.

During the heatwave the Northern Ireland temperature record was exceeded on several occasions.

Castlederg, Co Tyrone recorded a temperature of 31.3 degrees on July 21st.

A higher temperature of 31.4 degrees was provisionally recorded in Armagh the following day, but was ruled out by the Met Office because the equipment did not pass all subsequent verification checks.

Until the July heatwave, the record temperature in Northern Ireland had stood for 45 years.