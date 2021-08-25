Upgrade of water services at Carlow town estates

By Elizabeth Lee

IRISH Water, working in partnership with Carlow County Council, is beginning works to replace problematic backyard service water mains at JKL and O’Hanrahan Avenue in Carlow town to improve the security of the water supply for local residents. These backyard service water mains works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. This is a programme underway to provide the community with a more reliable water supply, remove old damaged pipes from the water network, improve water quality and reduce leakage.

Joe Carroll from Irish Water said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and to ensure customers’ supply is as safe and reliable as possible. We appreciate the co-operation and patience as we work to improve water supply to homes and busineses as quickly as possible.”

Their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie.