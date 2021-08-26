Bingo! Carlow winner pockets €10,000 from €2 flutter

By Elizabeth Lee

A bingo player in County Carlow is thanking their lucky numbers after they turned one coin into a five-figure sum in the blink of an eye this week.

The anonymous winner took a modest €2 punt at the bingo in a local BoyleSports shop in the county picking numbers 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 to be six of the 35 numbers picked out in the 8.04pm draw on Wednesday evening.

There was a €200,000 jackpot up for grabs if the selections were the first six numbers called, but a significant consolation was on the way instead, with all six being called out within the first eight.

That early run of numbers was enough see them walk away from the shop richer to the tune of a stunning €10,000.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Our big bingo winner in Carlow picked a nice pattern of numbers to be called out and they couldn’t have made a better decision. It only cost them €2, but they have €10,000 to show for it and we congratulate them on a memorable win.”