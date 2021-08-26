Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, August 26, 2021

 

Théresè Cahill

Whitemount, Kilnaboy, Co.Clare and formerly of Killinure, Tullow, Co.Carlow. Deeply regretted by her partner Ray, daughter Shannon, mother Mary, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of Théresè’s family, a private family funeral will take place. Her family ask that you light a candle in her memory.

Rest easy Théresè House strictly private please.

