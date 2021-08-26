Paralympics: Ellen Keane wins gold medal in breaststroke final

James Cox

Ellen Keane has claimed a gold medal for Ireland at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Keane came out on top in the SB8 100 breaststroke final.

A time of 1:19.93 saw Keane win the event with a personal best time, beating the personal best of 1:21.71 that she set in the heat yesterday.

Keane’s family watched the race together at home in Clontarf and there were joyous scenes as she claimed the victory.

It’s the Dubliner’s first Paralympic gold medal.

Keane’s father Eddie spoke to RTÉ after the race.

He was speaking from the front garden of their home surrounded by cheering (and loud) neighbours.

She’s worked so hard.

He admitted that they had thought another competitor would do better in the race, so they were delighted with Ellen’s win.

“This was her second PB (personal best), so we’re happy for her. She’s worked so hard.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Olympic boxing gold medallist Kellie Harrington were among the first to congratulate Keane on her victory.

Congratulations Ellen Keane on a brilliant gold in the breaststroke at the #Paralympics What a way to win for @paralympicsIRE with a new personal best. https://t.co/4AGCDNsc9U — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 26, 2021

Gettttt in there Ellen Keane wins a Gold in 100m Breaststroke #ParaSwimming #ParaOlympics https://t.co/czwg4XC53D — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) August 26, 2021

Earlier, Róisín Ní Riain finished finished sixth in the S13 100 backstroke and claimed a new personal best. — Additional reporting from Vivienne Clarke