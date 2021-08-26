Walking the Wicklow Way in memory of much-loved Mary

Cathal McGilligan, Maureen Murphy, Tracker Evesson and David Halpin completed the Wicklow Way

By Elizabeth Lee

FOUR Clonegal residents donned their hiking boots and rucksacks and walked the famous Wicklow Way in memory of their beloved friend Mary Murphy, who died earlier this year.

Mary’s cousin Maureen Murphy and her husband Cathal set off from Marley Park in Dublin with David Halpin and Tracker Evesson to trek the 127km Wicklow Way, which ends in their home village.

The four intrepid friends weren’t known for their hiking experience, but they were adamant that they would do it in a long, unbroken stretch. As a result, the journey took them five days and four nights, during which they camped in the wild. And on the last night, they even slept in a hay shed near the famous Dying Cow pub in Tinahely!

“It was difficult for them, it wasn’t easy,” said Chloe Kenny, who is Mary’s cousin.

The whole adventure was undertaken to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and thanks to a Just Giving page, the friends have raised almost €5,000 for the charity. They also wanted to honour the memory of David Halpin’s two uncles Dinny and James Finn, who passed away from cancer, as well as Mary, who died in January.

Mary was a much-loved and well-known Clonegal native, so her death at the age of just 44 years was felt deeply by locals.

“Any event or function in the village and Mary would be the first person to help. She loved children and was very close to her family. Everyone was really supportive of the Wicklow Way walk because it was in memory of Mary and because cancer has impacted on so many people’s lives,” said Chloe.