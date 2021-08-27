Appeal for information about missing person

Friday, August 27, 2021

Jarren O’Brien

Gardaí in Portlaoise are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jarren O’Brien, who is missing from Portlaoise, Co Laois since Thursday 26 August 2021.

Jarren is described as being 6 ft in height with a stocky build. He has long red/blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Jarren was wearing a a t-shirt with “Champ” written on it and grey shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

