Borris literary festival goes off without a hitch

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas went ahead recently, complete with antigen tests, masks, social distancing rules, Covid-19 passports and, of course, lots and lots of writers!

“It was pretty difficult to do, but I must say it was wonderful to have everyone here for the weekend,” said organiser Hugo Jellett after the event.

The annual literary festival, which takes place in Borris House, usually attracts speakers from all over the world, while visitors flock to the landed estate from all over Ireland, but the 2021 festival had to focus on Irish speakers, including President Michael D Higgins, who was interviewed by Sir David Puttnam.

“It was really great to have the president here. We were delighted with how eloquent he was. He was accompanied by his wife Sabina and his staff. It was a big step for the Arás and his staff for him to come down here,” added Hugo.

The weekend festival, which began on Friday 20 August, saw speakers such as John Banville, Professor Luke O’Neill, Sinéad Gleeson and Sebastian Barry appear. Retired state pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy was in conversation with crime writer Liz Nugent, while she was also spotted in the audience when film director Jim Sheridan spoke about his documentary on Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

A particularly timely piece and a highlight for those who heard it was poet Nick Laird reading a poem about the death of his father from Covid-19. “There wasn’t a single person who heard it who wasn’t moved by it,” said Hugo.

The Borris shindig was the only literary festival to go ahead in real life this year, after getting permission from Carlow County Council, along with financial support from the LEADER programme and from the local arts office.

“It was a hard decision to make, but Carlow County Council put their head above the parapet. I’m very pleased that they did, and the arts office have been brilliant, too. We’re planning next year, and we’ve already booked Margaret Atwood. We’ll be back in the saddle, ready to go!” concluded Hugo.

For more photos see Tuesday’s Nationalist