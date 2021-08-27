Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee to consider further reopening

James Cox

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet today to finalise details on a roadmap to end restrictions due to be published on Tuesday.

Public transport capacity is to be increased, while there also should be guidance on reopening the live events sector and offices.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) says at least 90 percent of over-16s should be fully vaccinated before any further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Target

It is believed it will be October before that target can be reached.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, claims Digital Covid Certificates should no longer be needed for indoor hospitality.

Mr Cummins said: “Because of vaccination levels we can now start to reopen more parts of hospitality, more parts of the nighttime economy, faster, securely and safer.”

He added: “Obviously we can use it as one tool in the tool box if we have to dial up the restrictions in the future. The Covid passport scheme we believe has to be stood down as soon as possible as part of the roadmap to reopening.”

Electric Picnic

One item on the agenda for the reopening of the entertainment and live events sector may be Electric Picnic.

Ministers are believed to be considering a number of proposals including designating the festival as a pilot event, and only allowing vaccinated people attend.

Laois County Council rejected permission for the event last month.

Other issues the Cabinet may discuss will be the rollout of a booster vaccination campaign and advice for businesses around staff returning to offices.