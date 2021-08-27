County Carlow Library wants to hear from you

CARLOW County Library Service is looking forward to reopening fully and welcoming everyone back into its buildings. In the meantime, it is asking people to take part in a countywide survey, which will run for the month of September.

“Our services had to respond overnight and some of the changes made due to the pandemic will stay with us,” said county librarian John Shortall. “We need to hear what people would like from their library service as we move forward and adapt to a post-Covid world.”

The survey results will also inform the upcoming Library Development Plan and input from both library users and non-users is welcome.

You can find the survey online at www.surveylegend.com/s/3htb and through Carlow Library social media pages. Hard copies are also available from library buildings and Carlow County Council offices.