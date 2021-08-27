Craft fair in Tinryland was a runaway success

Friday, August 27, 2021

The Brennan family take a break to enjoy refreshments

Jim Deane counts the numbers and gets a signature from local singer-songwriter Fiach Morriarty

 

Nicola Amelia Seweryn playing with the exercise equipment at Tinryland Park
Photos: Brian Walsh

By Elizabeth Lee

HANDMADE candles, colourful crocheted blankets, personalised framed pictures – these were just some of the wonderful gifts and crafts that were on sale in Tinryland Park recently, when the park’s committee held the first craft fair and fun day there.

We were aware that people had been going through a hard time recently so we thought that we’d organise something for them. We also wanted to show off the park, while also giving craftspeople a chance to sell their products,” said Jim Deane, a member of the Tinryland Park Committee. “We got a fantastic response, with over 20 stalls, plus various food trucks, too. I went around to the stall holders afterwards and they had a great day. We were delighted.”

There were plenty of food trucks peddling burgers and fast food, ice-cream and crêpes, while the youngsters also got a chance to play games and partake in arts activities. The afternoon was supported by local families and businesses, including Lar Byrne, who owns the nearby McDonald’s outlet on junction 5 of the M9 motorway.

The event was an ideal opportunity to show off the wonderful facilities in the park, including its tennis court, astro turf pitch, children’s playground, adult exercise equipment and picnic area. The cost of maintaining the park is mainly met by local fundraising and community grants, so the proceeds from the craft fair will be much appreciated.

More photos in Tuesday’s Nationalist

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

County Carlow Library wants to hear from you

Friday, 27/08/21 - 5:06pm

Bereavement supports and services available in your community

Friday, 27/08/21 - 5:01pm

The Bard is performed in the Delta

Friday, 27/08/21 - 4:49pm