Gardaí seize cocaine worth €350k and five vehicles in Co Dublin

Friday, August 27, 2021

Gardaí have seized approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected mixing agent and five vehicles following the search of a property in Co Dublin.

Officers conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Oldtown area of Co Dublin at approximately 8.30am on Friday morning.

During the search, a Garda dog located a box in the rear of a vehicle on the property containing approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine. A large quantity of suspected mixing agent was also located in this vehicle and seized.

Five vehicles with a combined estimated value of over €300,000 were also seized during the search.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

