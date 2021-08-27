Investigation launched after teenager’s body found in Co Meath

By Rebecca Black, PA

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Co Meath.

Gardaí found the body of a man aged in his late teens in unexplained circumstances at a property on the Trim Road, Enfield at 8.30am on Friday.

A postmortem is to be conducted by the State Pathologist.

A Garda spokesperson said the scene is being preserved for technical examination, and that no arrests have been made so far.

An appeal has been made for any person that was travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between the hours of 8pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday, who observed any unusual activity, to contact gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.