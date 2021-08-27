Molly’s walk on the wild side

By Michael Tracey

NATURE lovers were given a treat recently with a fascinating walk and talk along the River Barrow in Carlow town.

Environmental educator Molly Aylesbury runs Bare Necessities, a company that works in outdoor education and teaches sustainability. During the recent Heritage Week, she guided a group of people along the Barrow Track in Carlow town, bringing them on a talk about wildflowers.

“It was a great day. The weather was absolutely glorious. I got a little bit of sunburn!” she said.

Although the All-Ireland hurling final led to a few late cancellations, a group of 12 took part, which led to a fascinating few hours along the gorgeous Barrow in Carlow town.

On the walk, the group spied the “usual suspects” of plants and weeds, including the much-maligned ragwort, but also some new discoveries.

Molly has been doing the walk for Heritage Week for four years now, but it was her first time to come across amphibious bistort, a knotweed that can survive in water and land, and also red bartisia, a plant which encourages wildflower growth.

There was also a discovery of some very noisy grasshoppers.

“We could hear them all the way along,” said Molly. “There was a whole lot of them, and the kids were completely enraptured.”

Molly grew up with a love of plants and the folklore, thanks to her granddad Seamus Murphy.

Speaking of her goal for the walk, Molly said: “I would hope people would reconnect with nature. They say it only takes three generations for knowledge to be lost. There are so many stories around them … I am 31 and there are few people I know who know about it.”

Her stories are based on Irish folklore and how certain wildflowers, plants and weeds can be eaten or used for medicinal purposes. There was a great atmosphere on the walk, with participants recalling their own experiences of the various species.

It is planned to run a similar walk and talk along the River Burren next Sunday, 5 September. Details will be posted on the Bare Necessities Facebook page.