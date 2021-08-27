  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Only seven countries remain on mandatory hotel quarantine list

Only seven countries remain on mandatory hotel quarantine list

Friday, August 27, 2021

The Department of Health has added one and removed 23 countries from the State’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Ecuador has been added to the list of countries from where travellers must enter hotel quarantine after arriving in the Republic.

Only seven countries, all in South America, are now on the list: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Passengers arriving from Ecuador who are not fully vaccinated will need to enter quarantine starting from 4am on Tuesday, August 31st.

The countries that have now been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list are:

  • Bangladesh
  • Botswana
  • Cuba
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Eswatini
  • Fiji
  • Georgia
  • India
  • Kazakhstan
  • Malaysia
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Pakistan
  • Paraguay
  • Russia
  • South Africa
  • Suriname
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda
  • Uruguay
  • Zimbabwe

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí seize cocaine worth €350k and five vehicles in Co Dublin

Friday, 27/08/21 - 9:32pm

Investigation launched after teenager’s body found in Co Meath

Friday, 27/08/21 - 8:30pm

Jeffrey Donaldson urges issues with Brexit Protocol be resolved quickly

Friday, 27/08/21 - 7:56pm