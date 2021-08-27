The Bard is performed in the Delta

Ann Gleeson and Paul Dunne perform in The Delta Centre

The entire cast

Members of the Tullow Youth Service brought a new dynamic to the group

CARLOW Little Theatre have been “resting” now for some time, thanks to social restrictions, but last week they returned to live performance. And boy, did they come back in style!

The drama society had never performed William Shakespeare before and members thought that this would be the ideal time for them to put on pieces selected from four of the Bard’s plays. A lovely idea was made even better when it was decided to use the beautiful gardens of the Delta Centre as their stage.

“As a group, we’d never done Shakespeare. We thought that this would be a great opportunity for us to get back out there, to perform in front of an audience and in the open air, too,” said Paul Dunne, one of the actors.

Called Shakespeare in pieces, it was directed by Michael Somers and featured excerpts from Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Romeo and Juliet, and The Merchant of Venice. The pieces were performed in different parts of the Delta Centre’s gardens, interspersed with monologues from other plays.

The crowd was limited to just 50 people, so there was an intimate atmosphere, especially given the location.

Almost 20 actors took part, including members of Carlow Regional Youth Service, who brought a different dynamic to the scene.

“We had people of all ages, a broad mix of people. It was great fun and it really was great to be back,” said Paul.

There’s another chance to see Shakespeare in pieces on 11 and 12 September. Tickets costing €6 are sold at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details, check out Carlow Little Theatre on Facebook.

