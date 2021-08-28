Investigation continuing after teenager’s body found with fatal gunshot wound in Meath

A Garda investigation is continuing in Co Meath after the body of a male was discovered on Friday morning.

The body of the man, aged in his late teens, was found at a residence on the Trim Road in Enfield.

Gardaí said he had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and a postmortem examination is due to be carried out.

A senior investigating officer has now been appointment to the case and an incident room has been established at Trim Garda station.

An appeal for information has been made regarding the incident, with anyone who was travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between 8pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday who observed any unusual activity asked to contact Gardaí.

They are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda station on 046-948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

A media briefing will also be held at Trim Garda station on Saturday afternoon.