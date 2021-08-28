  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested as €35,000 worth of suspected diamorphine seized in Cork

Man arrested as €35,000 worth of suspected diamorphine seized in Cork

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Gardaí have arrested one man and seized around €35,000 worth of suspected diamorphine in Cork City.

On Friday afternoon, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Cork City on public transport, the Cork City Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit were patrolling a railway station in the city.

Garda dog Rex then drew attention to a male passenger, alighting a train at approximately 3.35pm.

The man was taken to Mayfield Garda station and searched. During this search, approximately €35,000 of suspected diamorphine was seized by officers.

The man, aged in his mid 50s, was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Mayfield Garda station.

The search came as part of Operation Tara, a Garda operation targeting drug trafficking networks in Ireland.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘The last mile’: Pop-up Covid vaccine centres on the way for areas with low uptake

Saturday, 28/08/21 - 4:24pm

Gardaí launch murder investigation, naming teenager shot dead in Meath

Saturday, 28/08/21 - 3:34pm

Covid: 1,997 new cases, vaccination finishing line ‘so close’ says Reid

Saturday, 28/08/21 - 2:21pm