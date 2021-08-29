Cyclist (50s) dies in collision with car in Galway

A cyclist has died in a collision involving a car and a bicycle this afternoon in Co Galway.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at approximately 1.30pm on the R345 near Corr na Mona.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, and for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R345 near Corr Na Mona at this time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.