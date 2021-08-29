Deadline looms for unique new journalism course

The deadline is looming for a brand new course in journalism and new media. This unique level 8 Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism and New Media, which is being run jointly by IT Carlow and Carlow College, will teach the practical skills you need for a career in traditional and new media.

The one-year evening course aims to equip you with the writing, research and analytical skills that you’ll need to make a career in the fields of journalism, media and communications. It is the only third-level journalism course in the southeast.

Covering such subjects as news gathering and reporting, feature writing, digital journalism and storytelling, media law, values and ethics, broadcasting and media entrepreneurship, the course will involve for two evening classes a week during the academic year, as well as seven Saturdays. Teaching will be a hybrid of face to face and online classes. The higher diploma runs from this September until May 2022 and, with funding from Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet, will cost €1,000 per person (the unsubsidised price would be €2,500).

Commenting on the introduction of the higher diploma, Dr Joseph Collins, head of the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow, said: “We live in an era of fake news and misinformation. Anyone with access to a PC, tablet or smart phone can share what’s on their mind by blogging regularly or tweeting continuously. I believe that a course such as this, with its emphasis on practical skills, knowledge and ethics, has never been more important or more timely.”

Helen Maher. vice-president of Carlow College, added: “Both Carlow College and IT Carlow have a long history of providing courses in media studies and journalism. Given our physical infrastructure and academic resources, Carlow is ideally placed to become the centre of journalistic excellence in the greater Leinster area.”

Ashling Ward, network manager with Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet, commented: “In the ever-changing world of media, continuous training is not an option but a necessity, but it must still be founded on the bedrock of a traditional reporter’s skills. Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet is delighted to help make such a valuable course available to aspiring journalists.”

For more information and to apply for for the Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism and New Media, email [email protected].