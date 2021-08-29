Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Co Cork

Sunday, August 29, 2021

A man has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co Cork.

The crash occurred at Nohoval Upper, Knocknagree in Mallow at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

A motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious. There were no other injuries reported from the crash.

The road is currently closed while a forensic examination takes place, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking for witnesses of the crash to come forward, particularly anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have camera/dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

